SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 708,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,839 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.18.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.