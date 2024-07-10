SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,019,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,168,052 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $35.59.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 832,201 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

