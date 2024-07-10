Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,831 shares of company stock valued at $628,184. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

