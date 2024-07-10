SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.80

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 174616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.