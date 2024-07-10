SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.60 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,826,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,882. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($94,786.73). Insiders purchased a total of 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,868 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

