Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.19).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 709.20 ($9.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 805.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 747.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 678.96. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.20).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

