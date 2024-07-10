Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.19).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
