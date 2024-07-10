Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 538 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.04). Approximately 63,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.06).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £845.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 533.90.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

