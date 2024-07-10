Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 187,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,005. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 137,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.