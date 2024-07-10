STAR Financial Bank Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

