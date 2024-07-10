STAR Financial Bank Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

