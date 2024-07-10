STAR Financial Bank Has $239,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

