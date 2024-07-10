STAR Financial Bank Purchases 980 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,796. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

