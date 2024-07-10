Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Status has a market cap of $86.55 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009281 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.69 or 0.99994049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00070618 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02227731 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,353,978.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.