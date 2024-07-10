Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $85.76 million and $2.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.82 or 1.00054039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070334 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

