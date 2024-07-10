Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

PCOR opened at $64.41 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

