StockNews.com Downgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Sell

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 966,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,151. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Bank OZK by 139.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after buying an additional 178,620 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

