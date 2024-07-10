StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $141.33 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

