StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

