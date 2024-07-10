StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
SIFY opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.37.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
