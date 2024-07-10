Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.04 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07). 107,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 490,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.86. The company has a market capitalization of £182.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett acquired 68,385 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,921.05 ($63,943.96). 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

