Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.04 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07). 107,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 490,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KETL
Strix Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Strix Group
In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett acquired 68,385 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,921.05 ($63,943.96). 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Strix Group
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strix Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.