Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stryker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $337.34. 725,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,529. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.