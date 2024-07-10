SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 5.5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 87,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 297,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.