Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $873.36 and last traded at $884.91. 2,014,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,488,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

