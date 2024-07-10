T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 623,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,271. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.