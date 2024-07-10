Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,898,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $184.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $192.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $957.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

