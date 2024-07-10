Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.80 and last traded at $189.15. Approximately 8,799,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,941,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $990.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

