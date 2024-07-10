TD Cowen Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $42.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPG. UBS Group raised their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. TPG has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $52,189,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,479,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.