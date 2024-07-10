Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.37

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2737153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.