Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $298.22 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $298.22 million and $16.54 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 790,800,798 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

