Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.57 and last traded at $251.16. 38,178,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,062,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $839.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

