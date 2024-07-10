TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 335,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,036. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

