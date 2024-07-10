TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $14.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $860.81. The stock had a trading volume of 439,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,374. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $868.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $776.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.34. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

