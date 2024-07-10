TFB Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $10,570,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

KMB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. 1,298,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,402. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.