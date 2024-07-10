TFB Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBHY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 43,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

