TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 389,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

