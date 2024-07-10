TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 5,590,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

