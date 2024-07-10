TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OMC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

