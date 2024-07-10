TFB Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

