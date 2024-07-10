TFB Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $892.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,482. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $894.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $784.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.51.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.