The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

