The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $32.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.1 %

MBLY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 1,080,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

