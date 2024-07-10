The Heavitree Brewery PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Trading Down 0.4 %

LON HVT opened at GBX 264 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of £4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.55.

Insider Transactions at Heavitree Brewery

In other Heavitree Brewery news, insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £346.80 ($444.22). Corporate insiders own 101.59% of the company’s stock.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

