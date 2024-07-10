The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $314,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $224,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $302.24. 383,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.03 and a 200-day moving average of $312.98.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

