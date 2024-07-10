The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. 4,161,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,072. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

