The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,461. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

