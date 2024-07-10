Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $206.18 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $206.18 million and $8.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.16 or 1.00210563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02083869 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,895,011.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.