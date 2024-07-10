Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSEARCA TPHE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 1,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

