Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TRV opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average is $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,675,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.