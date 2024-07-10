Trexcoin Tops One Day Volume of $71.22 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.04 million and approximately $71.22 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin launched on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.00859812 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.