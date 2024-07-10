TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,650,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TNET traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 37,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

